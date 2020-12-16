News Releases from Region 07

EPA Region 7 Announces Summer 2021 Internship Opportunities

(Lenexa, Kan., Dec. 16, 2020) - EPA Region 7, located in Lenexa, Kansas, has paid internship opportunities available for students during the summer of 2021. Opportunities are also available at the EPA Laboratory in Kansas City, Kansas.

Pathways Program Internships provide practical work experience and allow students to work directly with EPA employees on a variety of projects. Students may work a part-time or full-time schedule.

Opportunities are available in several technical and administrative areas, including: Biology, Chemistry, Geology, Toxicology, Engineering, Environmental Protection, Information Technology, Safety and Security, Facilities Management, Human Resources, Management Support, and Public Affairs.

EPA Region 7 student internship opportunities can be found at: EPA R7 Interns Opportunities.

You can also go to the USAJOBS homepage at www.usajobs.gov. Under Keywords on the top banner, type “EPA.” Under Location, enter “Kansas City” or “Lenexa.” The vacancies are open for a limited time, so applicants are encouraged to apply today.

Women, minorities, people with disabilities, and veterans are encouraged to apply.

General Eligibility Requirements: Must be at least 16 years of age. Must be enrolled in a qualifying educational institution on a half- to full-time basis. Must meet all qualification standards for the specific position as outlined in the job announcement.

