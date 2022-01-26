EPA Region 7 Announces Virtual Public Listening Session March 3 on Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities

January 26, 2022

LENEXA, KAN. (JAN. 26, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 announces an upcoming virtual public listening session on the Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities (Lead Strategy), so communities and stakeholders can provide their comments on the Agency’s plan.

Ongoing exposures to lead in the environment present a health risk to too many people nationwide. Very low levels of lead in children’s blood have been linked to adverse effects on intellect, concentration, and academic achievement. The draft Lead Strategy lays out approaches to strengthen public health protections, address legacy lead contamination for communities with the greatest exposures, and promote environmental justice.

“Underserved and overburdened communities are often disproportionately exposed to lead, which can cause lifelong negative effects,” said Carlton Waterhouse, deputy assistant administrator, EPA Office of Land and Emergency Management. “Today, we are inviting all communities exposed to lead and other stakeholders to share their perspectives, so that EPA can ensure that our Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities is as comprehensive as possible.”

“We look forward to hosting this listening session to engage with as many of our Heartland communities as possible as we prepare the national Lead Strategy,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “Protecting all citizens from the dangers of lead exposure, especially children and our most vulnerable populations, is a top priority for EPA.”

EPA Region 7 will hold a virtual listening session on March 3, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. CST. Registration is required to attend the event. Registration links to each regional listening session can be found on EPA’s website. Interpretation and disability access support will be provided. Virtual public listening sessions will be held in all 10 of EPA’s Regional offices.

During this event, registered members of the public will have an opportunity to share their comments on EPA’s draft Lead Strategy with EPA senior officials and managers. Those interested in speaking may sign up for a three-minute speaking slot at the time of registration.

Members of the public who are unable to attend the March 3 event are encouraged to attend any of the 10 listening sessions or to submit comments via the docket at: www.regulations.gov (Docket ID: EPA-HQ-OLEM-2021-0762) until March 16, 2022.

For details on the draft Lead Strategy, virtual listening sessions, or how to provide public comments, please visit EPA's website.

