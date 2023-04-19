EPA Region 7 to Discuss Superfund Cleanup Expansion at April 24 Open House in Carthage, Missouri

Jasper County Health Department will offer free blood lead testing for pregnant mothers and eligible children during event

April 19, 2023

LENEXA, KAN. (APRIL 19, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will hold an Open House on April 24, 2023, at Memorial Hall in Carthage, Missouri, to discuss EPA’s plans to expand the site boundary for the Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund Site to include all of Jasper County, including Carthage, Missouri.

The site boundary expansion will allow EPA to conduct the ongoing, long-term cleanup actions necessary to address human health and environmental risks posed by mine waste found throughout the county from historical lead and zinc mining activities in the area.

At the Open House, EPA will present information about removal actions conducted in Jasper County, the Superfund Remedial (cleanup) process, Technical Assistance Needs Assessment (TANA), and Community Involvement Plan (CIP). The community will have opportunities to share their thoughts and concerns. Following the presentation, EPA, federal, state, and local health and environmental agencies will be available to talk with residents.

The event will be held:

Monday, April 24, 2023 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Memorial Hall

407 S. Garrison Ave.

Carthage, MO 64836

The Jasper County Health Department (JCHD) will conduct blood lead testing during the event. Testing is free for pregnant mothers and children from 6 months through 5 years old. For questions, please contact the JCHD at: 417-358‐3111.

Background

