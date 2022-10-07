EPA Region 7 Opens Application Period for 2022 Pollution Prevention Recognition Awards Program

October 7, 2022

Contact Information 816-520-1949 Shannan Beisser ( beisser.shannan@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (OCT. 7 , 2022) – Applications are now being accepted for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 2022 Pollution Prevention (P2) Recognition Awards Program. The application deadline is Nov. 4, 2022.

P2 is a successful, non-regulatory approach to energy conservation, water conservation, reduction of toxic materials used, and money savings. This award program recognizes demonstrated leadership in innovative P2 practices, and is designed to encourage other entities to consider a P2 approach.

“Pollution prevention benefits the environment and creates healthier communities by decreasing waste and conserving our resources,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “Help us recognize local leadership and waste reduction efforts by nominating a worthy organization today.”

Businesses, industry, tribes, and nonprofits in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska are eligible to apply. 2021 awardees include the Iowa Waste Reduction Center, Kansas Dairy Ingredients, and Doherty Steel Inc. in Kansas.

This is an annual, voluntary, and non-monetary award program. Those interested in applying or nominating an organization to be considered for an award should submit a complete application describing the nominee’s P2 efforts, activities, cost savings, pounds of hazardous chemicals reduced, energy conserved, or gallons of water saved, as well as the replicability of their approach.

For information on how to apply, visit the P2 Awards page.

Background

The United States produces billions of pounds of pollution each year and spends billions of dollars per year controlling this pollution. Preventing pollution at the source, also known as P2 or source reduction, rather than managing waste after it is produced is an important part of advancing a sustainable economic and environmental infrastructure. P2 can lessen exposure to toxic chemicals, conserve natural resources, and reduce financial costs for businesses, particularly costs associated with waste management, disposal, and cleanup. These practices are essential for protecting health, improving environmental conditions in and around disadvantaged communities, and preserving natural resources like wetlands, groundwater sources, and other critical ecosystems.

EPA’s annual P2 Week was held Sept. 19-23, 2022. This annual recognition week celebrates the diverse and creative ways businesses, academic institutes, local governments, and other organizations are working to prevent pollution. In support of the Pollution Prevention Act and P2 Week, EPA congratulates entities for the progress they have made and encourages them to renew P2 efforts to save resources and enhance sustainability through innovation, furthering EPA’s mission to protect public health and the environment.

For more information on P2, visit EPA’s website.

