EPA Region 7 to Present Pollution Prevention Award to Grandview Cabinetry in Parsons, Kansas

April 6, 2023

Contact Information 816-520-1949 Shannan Beisser ( beisser.shannan@epa.gov

EPA hosts virtual award ceremony, opens application period for 2023 Pollution Prevention Awards

LENEXA, KAN. (APRIL 6, 2023) – Grandview Cabinetry in Parsons, Kansas, has been selected to receive an EPA Region 7 2022 Pollution Prevention Award.

Cabinet manufacturer Grandview Cabinetry is being recognized for their solvent and water conservation practices. The company implemented a solvent-recovery system that repurposes the solvent used while finishing cabinets to clean factory equipment. The system is estimated to save 1,000 gallons of solvent; 1,400 gallons of water; 3.3 tons of volatile organic compounds; and over $15,000 per year.

The award presentation and an informational session on the 2023 Pollution Prevention Award cycle will take place on April 11, 2023, at noon CDT. Registration is required.

“Grandview Cabinetry’s voluntary steps to reduce solvent and water use have decreased pollution while saving this family-owned business money,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “We’re proud to recognize this exemplary work with the EPA Region 7 2022 Pollution Prevention Award. Job well done!”

The Pollution Prevention Awards program is an annual, voluntary, and non-monetary recognition program. Those interested in applying for the 2023 award cycle can submit a complete application describing the organization's P2 efforts, activities, cost savings, pounds of hazardous chemicals reduced, energy conserved, or gallons of water saved, as well as the replicability of their approach. The 2023 award cycle application deadline is May 19, 2023. For information on the program and how to apply, visit EPA Region 7's P2 Recognition Awards page.

Background

The United States produces billions of pounds of pollution each year and spends billions of dollars per year controlling this pollution. Preventing pollution at the source, also known as P2 or source reduction, rather than managing waste after it is produced is an important part of advancing a sustainable economic and environmental infrastructure. P2 can lessen exposure to toxic chemicals, conserve natural resources, and reduce financial costs for businesses, particularly costs associated with waste management, disposal, and cleanup. These practices are essential for protecting health, improving environmental conditions in and around disadvantaged communities, and preserving natural resources like wetlands, groundwater sources, and other critical ecosystems.

EPA’s P2 program is voluntary and encourages stakeholders to seek innovative ways to prevent pollution from entering waste streams through a competitive grant process and the provision of technical assistance to businesses.

Learn more about P2 Recognition Awards.

Learn more about P2.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7