EPA Region 7 to Seek Input at July 11 Public Meeting on Proposed Plan for Domestic Water Wells at Southwest Jefferson County Mining Superfund Site

The Jefferson County Health Department will conduct blood lead testing at no cost during event in Festus, Missouri

July 7, 2023

Contact Information 816-610-2132 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

Groundwater wells within the Southwest Jefferson County Superfund Site boundaries.

LENEXA, KAN. (JULY 7, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 is inviting the public to attend a meeting on Tuesday, July 11, at the Festus R-VI School District Performing Arts Center. The purpose of the meeting is to gather feedback on the EPA’s Proposed Plan for addressing contamination from lead and other heavy metals in private residential drinking water wells within the Southwest Jefferson County Mining Superfund Site. The site includes all of Jefferson County, Missouri, except for the Herculaneum Superfund Site. EPA encourages members of the community to attend and provide comments.

Historic lead mining and smelting activities in the Old Lead Belt dispersed lead mining, milling, and smelting waste across areas of southeastern Missouri that impacts the Ozark Aquifer, an important source of water for private well owners.

Lead is a toxic metal that is harmful if inhaled or swallowed. Lead can pose serious health risks at low concentrations, particularly to children under 7 years old, as well as women who are pregnant or nursing. It is recommended that children under 7 living in this area have annual blood tests.

The Jefferson County Health Department will conduct blood lead testing at no cost during the event for children and adults.

“I encourage the parents and caregivers of young children living within the boundaries of the Southwest Jefferson County Mining Superfund Site in Missouri, to take advantage of the blood lead testing at the July 11 event in Festus,” said EPA Region 7 Superfund and Emergency Management Director Bob Jurgens. “EPA Region 7 will continue to work with our state and local partners to ensure that we take every step necessary to protect the environment and human health, especially the health of our young children.”

The Public Meeting will be held:

Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.

· Starting at 6 p.m., EPA and its partners will be available to talk with community members in an Open House format.

· At 6:30 p.m., EPA will deliver a presentation about the Proposed Plan, followed by an opportunity for oral and written comments to be transcribed into the record.

Festus R-VI School District Performing Arts Center

501 Westwind Drive, Festus, MO 63028

Read more about the Southwest Jefferson County Mining Superfund Site.

Visit the Southwest Jefferson County Mining Superfund Site’s profile page.

Learn more about protecting your family from lead hazards in historic lead mining areas.

