EPA Region 8 announces the 2023 Regional Pollution Prevention Award Program

Applications will be accepted through May 19

April 5, 2023

DENVER –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 8 is announcing the 2023 Regional Pollution Prevention (P2) Recognition Awards Program. EPA Region 8 is requesting applications from companies in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and Tribal lands within the boundaries of Region 8 for recognition of demonstrated leadership in innovative P2 practices.

“EPA’s Pollution Prevention Award Program recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to reducing, eliminating or preventing pollution at the source prior to recycling, treatment, or disposal,” said KC Becker, EPA Region 8 Regional Administrator. “We look forward to celebrating these forward-thinking organizations that have reduced their environmental impact, improved the quality of life in their communities and often realized cost savings along the way.”

Pollution prevention, as defined in the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990, is any practice that reduces environmental releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment or disposal. P2 conserves natural resources, including water and energy, by focusing industry, government and public attention on reducing pollution through the implementation of cost-effective changes in production, operation and the use of raw materials. EPA’s P2 program is voluntary and encourages stakeholders to seek innovative ways to prevent pollution from entering waste streams through a competitive grant process and the provision of technical assistance to businesses.

This is an annual, voluntary and non-monetary award program. Those interested in applying to be considered for an award should submit a complete application describing the nominee’s P2 efforts, activities, cost savings, pounds of hazardous chemicals reduced, energy conserved or gallons of water saved, as well as the replicability of their approach. The application deadline is May 19, 2023. For information on how to apply, visit 2023 P2 Awards Program.

In 2021, EPA Region 8 recognized four Colorado companies as winners of the P2 Award Program. Leprino Foods Company, Management and Engineering Services LLC, PCs for People and Taco Star all showed a commitment to pollution prevention by reducing, eliminating or preventing pollution at its source. For more information on R8’s past winners visit R8 Past P2 Winners.

For more information on P2 and the P2 Grant Program, visit P2 Grant Program.