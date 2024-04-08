EPA Region 8 announces the 2024 Pollution Prevention Recognition Program

Applications and nominations citing exemplary P2 efforts from Tribal, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations will be accepted through May 24, 2024

Contact Information Honor Morgan ( morgan.honor@epa.gov

DENVER (April 8, 2024) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Region 8 is announcing the 2024 Regional Pollution Prevention (P2) Recognition Program. EPA Region 8 will recognize Tribal, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and 28 Tribal Nations for demonstrated leadership in innovative P2 practices.

P2, as defined in the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990, is any practice that reduces environmental releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment or disposal. P2 conserves natural resources, including water and energy, by focusing industry, government and public attention on reducing pollution through the implementation of cost-effective changes in production, operation and the use of raw materials.

“EPA’s Pollution Prevention Recognition Program allows organizations to be celebrated as innovators in preventing pollution at the source,” said KC Becker, EPA Region 8 Regional Administrator. “We are excited to identify and recognize the forward-thinking organizations that are reducing their environmental impact, improving the quality of life in their communities, and often realizing cost savings as an added benefit.”

This is an annual, voluntary, and non-monetary recognition program. Those interested in applying or nominating an organization to be considered for recognition should submit a complete application describing the nominee’s P2 efforts, which includes their activities, cost savings, pounds of hazardous chemicals reduced, energy conserved, or gallons of water saved, as well as the replicability of their approach. The application deadline is May 24, 2024. For information on how to apply, visit: https://www.epa.gov/p2/epa-regional-pollution-prevention-recognition-awards-program

For more information on other regional winners visit: https://www.epa.gov/p2/2023-regional-pollution-prevention-award-winners

For more information on P2 and the P2 Grant Program: https://www.epa.gov/p2