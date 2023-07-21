EPA & Rep. Jim Costa Announce Million Dollar Climate Funding for Fresno to Plan Innovative Climate Projects

Funds from EPA’s new Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act

July 21, 2023

Contact Information 415-295-9314 Michael Brogan ( Brogan.Michael@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Martha Guzman and U.S. Representative Jim Costa (CA-21) joined Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and community leaders gathered at the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce to highlight three separate funding announcements made possible by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which Rep. Costa helped pass last year. Regional Administrator Guzman and Rep. Costa began by announcing the selection of the Fresno Council of Governments for a $1 million planning grant to tackle climate pollution, promote clean energy, and develop strategies to drive local economic growth.

"This grant will enable the Fresno Council of Governments to enhance its climate action planning to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution," said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. "We are proud to support Fresno’s ongoing efforts to reduce emissions, mitigate climate change impacts, advance environmental justice, and transition to a clean energy economy."

Regional Administrator Guzman and Rep. Costa also highlighted $20 billion for clean energy and pollution-reducing projects through two separate programs within the Inflation Reduction Act’s historic $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The two programs will mobilize private capital for clean energy projects to improve air quality, create good-paying jobs, deliver lower energy costs, and revitalize communities that have historically been left behind.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is making significant investments to improve air quality in Fresno County. This $1 million federal grant will support a robust clean mobility network accessible to all residents, especially those who live in underserved areas,” said Representative Jim Costa. “I’m proud to have helped pass this historic law to bring clean, affordable transportation options for the people of the Valley!”

The press event also showcased Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce’s (FMBCC) Bizwerx Business Innovation and Mobility Hub. FMBCC’s innovative rideshare program will provide 200 e-bikes, 40 electric vehicles, electric vehicle chargers, and 2 ADA-compliant vans to the Southwest Fresno community. Regional Administrator Guzman and Rep. Costa delivered the announcements before the start of a daylong Community Convening on Climate Equity organized by Dream.org. The event included a presentation and Q&A session for attendees to learn about EPA Environmental Justice funding opportunities and a Climate Equity Coordination session.

Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched two Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs) for $20 billion across two grant competitions under the historic $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, an Inflation Reduction Act program central to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and environmental justice goals.

More information on the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants

Sign up for notifications about the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.