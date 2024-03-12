EPA requires Dyno Nobel, Inc. to correct Clean Air Act violations at Cheyenne plant

​​​​​​​Company pays fine, addresses Risk Management Program deficiencies

March 12, 2024

Contact Information 720-237-8119 Richard Mylott ( mylott.richard@epa.gov

Cheyenne, Wyoming (March 12, 2024) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a Clean Air Act settlement in which Dyno Nobel, Inc. (Dyno Nobel) has agreed to pay a $394,906 civil administrative penalty as part of an ongoing, multi-step effort to address violations of Risk Management Program (RMP) requirements at the company’s ammonium nitrate production plant in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

An EPA inspection of the Dyno Nobel facility revealed several violations of RMP requirements related to the management of ammonia and chlorine. Deficiencies included failures to adhere to the Clean Air Act’s RMP standards for process safety information, process hazard analysis, mechanical integrity and operating procedures at the plant.

“EPA continues to protect communities by ensuring that facilities that handle hazardous chemicals such as ammonia and chlorine comply with the safety requirements intended to prevent accidents,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The measures Dyno Nobel has taken in response to EPA’s compliance actions are significantly reducing the risks of chemical releases that can harm residents, workers and first responders.”

The settlement, filed as a Consent Agreement and entered through a Final Order on March 8, 2024, follows Dyno Nobel’s recent successful completion of several compliance actions required by a January 4, 2023, EPA Administrative Compliance Order on Consent (AOC). The company has been responsive to the prior order and has corrected all identified deficiencies to reduce the possibility of an accidental release or other harm.

This settlement is part of EPA’s National Enforcement and Compliance Initiative to reduce risks from chemical accidents. The initiative focuses on improving compliance with environmental laws within the chemical manufacturing industry sector, where accidental chemical releases can pose serious risks to human health and the environment.

The Dyno Nobel facility is subject to Clean Air Act RMP regulations because it stores and processes large quantities of ammonia and chlorine. The RMP rule requires facilities holding more than 10,000 pounds of ammonia or 2,500 pounds of chlorine to develop a site-specific risk management plan and submit that plan to EPA.

Risk management plans address the proper design and maintenance of equipment such as pipes and vessels, a facility’s emergency preparedness and the ability to minimize releases that may occur. These plans provide valuable information to local fire, police and emergency response personnel to prepare for and respond to chemical emergencies. Making these plans available to the public also fosters communication and awareness to improve accident prevention and emergency response practices at the local level.

