EPA Seeks Public Comment on Plan to Clean Up Contaminated Sediment at Quanta Resources Superfund Site in Edgewater, NJ

July 7, 2023

Contact Information (212)-637-3672 Stephen McBay ( mcbay.stephen@epa.gov

NEW YORK - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking public input on its proposed cleanup plan to address contaminated sediment and surface water at the Quanta Resources Superfund site in Edgewater, New Jersey. A 30-day public comment period for the proposed plan begins July 7, 2023. EPA will host a public meeting at the Edgewater Community Center Gymnasium at 1167 River Road Edgewater, New Jersey, 07020, on July 25, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to explain the new cleanup proposal.

“EPA’s proposed cleanup plan will target a contaminated area of the Hudson River in Edgewater, where past industrial activities on the land have polluted the water and sediment,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “Community input is key to our work on Superfund sites. EPA invites the public to join our meeting and get informed about the Quanta site and our proposed plan.”

The cleanup outlined in today’s proposed plan will address the sediment and surface water contamination in an area of the site called Operable Unit 2 (OU2). Sediment in OU2 is contaminated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), highly concentrated tar-like material referred to as non-aqueous phase liquid (NAPL), and arsenic. Under the proposed plan, EPA would oversee work to:

Demolish the 115 River Road pier structure and remove other pilings and structures within the contaminated area.

Remove contaminated sediment to depths ranging from 10 to 30 feet and take it to a licensed facility off-site for disposal.

Place a cap over less contaminated areas of the river bottom to lock in residual contamination.

Establish “institutional” controls such as navigational restrictions, signs prohibiting swimming, wading or fishing, and other use restrictions to protect the cap.

Monitor sediment and surface water long-term to assess the effectiveness of the cleanup in preventing the migration of contaminants from sediment to surface water and maintaining the cap as needed.

Written comments on the EPA’s new proposed plan may be mailed or emailed to Thomas Dobinson, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway – 19th Floor, New York, NY 10007, Email: Dobinson.Thomas@epa.gov.

For additional background and to see the proposed cleanup plan, visit the Quanta Resources Superfund site profile page.

23-058