EPA Selects California Organizations Ignited and Sierra Streams Institute for Environmental Education Grants

July 8, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the selection of California’s Ignited and Sierra Streams Institute to receive competitive grants for environmental projects in California. These organizations have been chosen for their exceptional work in promoting youth ecological stewardship and environmental education, with projects focused on environmental justice, water resource challenges, and watershed health.

“This year's grant recipients bring to life the most innovative and effective ideas to engage California’s youth in addressing today’s urgent environmental challenges,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “EPA is so proud to support these organization's efforts to make progress toward a future with clean air, clean water, and land for all."

Ignited and Sierra Streams Institute projects have been selected for two of 38 grants nationwide being announced today by EPA. The projects supported by these grants aim to increase public awareness of environmental issues and provide skills so participants can make informed decisions and take responsible actions toward the environment.

Ignited - Water Weeks Expansion Project

EPA is awarding a $60,000 grant to Ignited for its Water Weeks Expansion Project, which extends environmental justice education through a one-week externship on water resource issues for K-12th grade teachers in Title I schools.

In partnership with BAYWORK and local water agencies, the program will guide teachers to meet industry professionals and tour facilities like wastewater plants, freshwater reservoirs, and dams. Alongside a Curriculum Coach, teachers will craft lesson plans that hook students through environmental activism, inspiring and preparing them for future careers. These teacher-created environmental and educational activities will be hosted online for teachers across the nation to access.

“EPA’s Environmental Education Program provides invaluable support in our mission to transform local education by empowering teachers with direct industry connections,” said Ignited CEO Emily Dilger, PhD. “We are thrilled to expand our work with EPA to infuse classrooms with environmental justice education, inspiring the next generation of our workforce in environmental stewardship."

Sierra Streams Institute - Leveraging Place-Based Education from the Valley to the Foothills

EPA is also awarding $100,000 to Sierra Streams Institute for its Leveraging Place-Based Education from the Valley to the Foothills effort. This project aims to increase youth participation in place-based environmental education and promote communication around watershed health to enhance ecological stewardship.

The project will promote diverse perspectives among Western Nevada County and Yuba County students, to inspire a new generation of environmental study and action. The program will empower stakeholders over 50 schools to expand accessible outdoor spaces and EE activities for the 25,000 K-12 youth within the region.

"Sierra Streams Institute is excited to embark on a new environmental education collaboration to make outdoor field sites and resources accessible to K-12 students in the greater Yuba and Nevada County region,” said Education Program Director Sol Henson. “This project will also create opportunities for students across the region to share their place-based experiences and to communicate on the importance of using sound science to steward our natural places."

EPA Environmental Education Grants

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.

EPA is funding 38 organizations nationwide with over $3.6 million. The funding will range from $50,000 to $100,000, to organizations that provide environmental education activities and programs. This year’s grantees will conduct project activities in 28 states and the Republic of Palau, America Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.

