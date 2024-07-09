EPA selects Ivy Academy to receive $100,000 to support environmental education across Tennessee

July 9, 2024

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (July 9, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected the Ivy Academy, a public charter school serving Chattanooga, to receive a $100,000 Environmental Education Grant for climate education across the state. The selectee is the first public school in Tennessee to partner with Tennessee State Parks for the high school majors in environmentally related fields.

“Congratulations to our environmental education grant winners in the Southeast area,” said Acting Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “Investing in environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues, as well as provide participants in its programs the skills necessary to make informed decisions and take responsible actions.”

The projects supported by these grants aim to increase public awareness of environmental issues and provide skills so participants can make informed decisions and take responsible actions toward the environment. The funding for the Ivy Academy is one of 38 grants nationwide announced by EPA.

“It is a huge honor to have the esteemed EPA believe in Ivy Academy and pour into this dream with such generous financial support,” said Holly Slater, M.Ed. Executive Director Ivy Academy.

Ivy Academy: Tennessee Environmental Education Conference and Cohort

Through this project, Ivy Academy will partner with the Tennessee Environmental Education Association (TEEA) to create the Tennessee Environmental Education Conference and Cohort (TEECC), serving all of Tennessee. Educators, particularly from counties with high poverty and Title I Schools, will be recruited to participate in one of two year-long environmental education cohorts focused on climate change. The project priorities include: environmental education capacity building, addressing climate change and improving air quality, and increasing climate literacy in K-12 classrooms.

EPA anticipates providing funding for this project once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit EPA’s Environmental Education webpage.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants webpage. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.

