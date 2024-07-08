EPA Selects Neighborhood House in Milwaukee to Receive $100,000 to Support Educational Projects

July 9, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-6703 Danielle Kaufman ( kaufman.danielle@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 9, 2024) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Neighborhood House of Milwaukee will receive a grant for $100,000, for environmental education projects.

“Advancing environmental education advances EPA’s mission because it better equips our communities with the information they need to protect public health today and in the future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This year’s environmental education grant recipients will work in underserved communities across the country to foster a deeper understanding of environmental challenges and inspire action towards sustainable solutions.”

“Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is excited to be a recipient of the EPA's Environmental Education grant. Our focus will be Nature Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion program where students will learn about the natural world as a defender/protector of the natural world. Conservation, exploration and education are our priorities as we inspire discover or the flora and fauna of Wisconsin and our impact locally and globally,” said Niki Espy, Associate Program Director.

The EPA grants will provide 400 underserved youth in grades 1-12 with environmental education focused on climate change.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in environmental education grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit EPA’s Environmental Education web page.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants web page. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.