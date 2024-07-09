EPA Selects Three Organizations in New York and New Jersey to Receive $300,000 to Support Environmental Education

July 9, 2024

Contact Information (646) 988-2996 Carlos Vega ( vega.carlos@epa.gov

NEW YORK - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of three organizations in New York and New Jersey to receive a total of $300,000 in grant funding for Environmental Education projects.

“Advancing environmental education advances EPA’s mission because it better equips our communities with the information they need to protect public health today and in the future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This year’s environmental education grant recipients will work in underserved communities across the country to foster a deeper understanding of environmental challenges and inspire action towards sustainable solutions.”

“Ensuring access to environmental education programs is vital for nurturing the next generation of environmental stewards,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “EPA is pleased to provide funding directed to projects in Camden, NJ and New York City that will ignite young people’s passion for our environment and foster their commitment to its protection.”

The following organizations have been selected to receive this year’s EE Grants in New York and New Jersey:

Trail Blazers working in Brooklyn, NY will receive $100,000 for their project "IMPACT."

Informed by the rise of climate anxiety in young people, this project will engage children and teens in Brooklyn, NY, through climate literacy programming. The program aims to enhance climate literacy, environmental affinity, and knowledge/stewardship skills. The program employs research-based methodologies, including a place-based and outdoor-oriented model, hands-on activities, and a capstone Community Service Project.

New York Sun Works working in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, NY will receive $100,000 for their project "Educating the Next Generation of Environmental Innovators: Bringing Environmental & Climate Education to NYC Public Schools."

This project will deliver its climate and environmental education program to eight schools in New York City — four in Brooklyn, two in Queens, and two in Manhattan. The program aims to build students’ proficiency in inquiry-based climate and environmental science, enhance understanding of urban agriculture’s role in sustainable communities, and expand teacher knowledge.

Rowan University working in Camden, NJ will receive $100,000 for their project "Greening Camden: Educating, Empowering, and Enriching Communities for Climate Action and Cleaner Air"

Using urban greening initiatives (e.g., tree planting, nature-based solutions, and urban gardening) to help address the impacts of climate change and air pollution in Camden, New Jersey, an environmental justice and overburdened community. Activities span all seven stages of the environmental education continuum, including awareness, knowledge, critical thinking, problem-solving, decision-making, action, and stewardship. Notable activities involve creating learning modules, an online certificate program, and collecting micro-level air quality data from various locations.

EPA anticipates providing funding for these projects once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

The funding will range from $50,000 to $100,000, to organizations that provide environmental education activities and programs. This year’s grantees will conduct project activities in 28 states and the Republic of Palau, America Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques.

For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.

