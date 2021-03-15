News Releases from Region 05

EPA settlement with Western Reserve Chemical Corporation in Stow, Ohio resolves alleged TSCA reporting violations

Company will pay $357,000 penalty

CHICAGO (March 15, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a settlement requiring Western Reserve Chemical Corp. in Stow, Ohio, to pay a civil $357,000 penalty for violations of chemical data reporting regulations under the Toxic Substances Control Act, or TSCA.

EPA alleged that from 2012-2015, WRCC failed to submit data reports for 18 chemical substances as required by TSCA. The company imports various chemicals for businesses that formulate rubber, plastics, adhesives, sealants and coatings.

Companies are required to give EPA information on the chemicals they manufacture or import into the United States. EPA uses the data to help assess the potential human health and environmental effects of these chemicals and makes the non-confidential business information available to the public.

WRCC’s violations presented a potential harm to the Agency’s ability to maintain accurate and updated information regarding commercially-produced chemicals. EPA’s consent agreement and final order with the company resolves the alleged violations and requires the payment a $357,000 civil penalty in installments within 18 months.

For information about the chemical reporting, please visit the TSCA Chemical Data Reporting web page at: https://www.epa.gov/chemical-data-reporting. The chemical data reports for 2016 – 2019 were due from industry manufacturers by January 29, 2021.

To find out if a specific chemical is on the TSCA chemical substance inventory, please visit the Substance Registry Services web page at: https://sor.epa.gov/sor_internet/registry/substreg/LandingPage.do.

For more information on TSCA chemical requirements, please visit: www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/summary-toxic-substances-control-act.

