EPA Settles Alleged Clean Air Act Violations with Sivyer Steel Castings LLC in Bettendorf, Iowa

August 25, 2022

LENEXA, KAN. (AUG. 25, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with Sivyer Steel Castings LLC in Bettendorf, Iowa, to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act (CAA).

“Sivyer Steel Castings is located in a community that is disproportionately affected by air pollution,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “This settlement represents EPA’s and the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting all communities, especially those overburdened by environmental harm.”

According to EPA, the iron and steel foundry learned in 2019 that a detection system for identifying releases of potentially harmful air pollutants was broken and the facility failed to address the problem.

As part of the settlement, Sivyer Steel Castings has agreed to fix the leak detection system and to submit monthly reports to EPA demonstrating the system’s proper operation and integrity, as well as demonstrating the facility’s ongoing compliance with CAA regulations.

EPA said that without the functioning leak detection system, Sivyer Steel Castings is unaware of whether pollutant filters are operating effectively to reduce emissions of particulate matter and certain hazardous air pollutants. Further, the facility is in a community identified by EPA as one that is already particularly vulnerable to the effects of pollution.

