EPA Settles Claims with Six California Animal Fat and Vegetable Oil Companies

Federal oil pollution regulations prevent discharges, safeguard our waters

March 22, 2023

Contact Information 415-295-9314 Michael Brogan ( brogan.michael@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO – Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced settlements with six California companies for claims they failed to comply with Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasures requirements for handling oil under the Clean Water Act. The payments to the United States under these settlements range from $1,050 to $175,000.

“Facilities must comply with federal clean water requirements,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “To protect our communities and waterways, it is imperative that companies managing oil take actions to prevent and ensure they’re prepared for the possibility of spills.”

The six companies are: AAK USA Richmond Inc. in Richmond; Baker Commodities Inc. in Vernon; Imerys Filtration Minerals Inc. in Lompoc; Marborg Industries, Liquid Waste Division in Santa Barbara; Mission Foods in Hayward; and Penny Newman Grain Company in Stockton. These firms store, process, refine, transfer, distribute or use animal fats or vegetable oils.

EPA's spill-related requirements help facilities handling animal fats and vegetable oils (AFVO) prevent discharges into navigable waters or onto adjoining shorelines. While AFVO are governed under EPA’s federal oil pollution prevention regulations, California’s Aboveground Petroleum Storage Act does not extend to this industry sector. It is important that AFVO facilities are aware of their obligations to comply with federal regulations.

The six companies that are settling with EPA have certified that they have corrected their violations and are now in compliance with the spill-related requirements under the Clean Water Act.

EPA has proposed a Consent Agreement and Final Order and is accepting public comment. For more information and to submit comments, click here.

Learn more about EPA's oil spill prevention and preparedness regulations.

For more information on reporting possible violations of environmental laws and regulations visit EPA’s enforcement reporting website.

