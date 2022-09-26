EPA settles with L.A.-area Clean Harbors for claims of improper monitoring of hazardous waste

September 26, 2022

Contact Information 415-295-9314 Michael Brogan ( brogan.michael@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Clean Harbors Wilmington LLC for claims of violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act at the company’s Wilmington, California, facility. Clean Harbors has certified that the facility has addressed the claims and agreed to pay a $99,500 civil penalty.

“EPA will exercise our authority to protect all communities by enforcing companies’ obligations to properly manage hazardous waste,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “This settlement with Clean Harbors reflects EPA’s commitment to advancing environmental justice through ensuring compliance with environmental laws in overburdened communities.”

The Clean Harbors Wilmington facility is a commercial hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facility that accepts solid, semi-solid, and liquid hazardous waste. The EPA claimed that Clean Harbors violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act by not following volatile organic air emission requirements. This included failure to properly implement the facility’s leak detection and monitoring program, failure to obtain approval to monitor less frequently valves identified as difficult to monitor, and failure to maintain and monitor air pollution control equipment.

This settlement is part of the EPA National Compliance Initiative that aims to reduce dangerous air pollutants at hazardous waste-handling facilities. The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act requires effective monitoring and control of air emissions from hazardous waste storage tanks, pipes, valves, and other equipment since these emissions can cause adverse health and environmental effects as well as contribute to climate change.

Learn more about the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Learn more about reducing hazardous air emissions at hazardous waste facilities.

Learn more about EPA’s enforcement program.

Report possible violations of environmental laws and regulations to the EPA.

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.