EPA Settles with Three Honolulu Facilities to Prevent Oil Spills

Hawaii Gas, Sunbelt Rentals, and Pacific Biodiesel Technologies now in compliance

June 20, 2023

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has entered into Expedited Settlement Agreements with Hawaii Gas, Sunbelt Rentals, and Pacific Biodiesel Technologies for failing to comply with Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure (SPCC) requirements at their Honolulu facilities. The SPCC requirements prevent oil from reaching navigable waters, shorelines, and requires plans to contain oil spills.

“Now more than ever, facilities that manage oil on Oahu must not shortchange spill prevention requirements,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “The Expedited Settlements process allows facilities to quickly fix relatively minor compliance issues, be fully prepared to respond to an oil spill at their facility, and avoid large penalties.”

EPA found that:

Hawaii Gas failed to conduct regular inspections of their tanks and containment.

Sunbelt Rentals did not have an SPCC plan in place.

Pacific Biodiesel Technologies did not have a fully compliant SPCC Plan (certified by a professional engineer).

Failure to implement measures required by the SPCC Rule can threaten public health or the welfare of fish and other wildlife, public and private property, shorelines, habitat, and other living and nonliving natural resources. Specific prevention measures include developing and implementing spill prevention plans, training staff, and installing physical controls to contain and clean up oil spills.

The expedited settlement process gives facilities the ability to resolve their compliance issues within 30 days after notice from EPA.

