EPA solicits grant applications for recycling and food waste reduction projects

CHICAGO (April 1, 2020) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 5 is now accepting applications for Sustainable Materials Management Grants to fund recycling markets or food waste reduction projects in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Proposed projects must focus on enhancing plastics and paper recycling markets or preventing food waste or diverting it from landfills. EPA plans to award grants $30,000 - $60,000 to fund three or four projects.

Sustainable Materials Management is a systemic approach to use and reuse materials through a product's entire life cycle to reduce environmental impacts, conserve resources and reduce costs.

“EPA supports building a stronger, more resilient recycling system and reducing food waste to help fuel our economy, create jobs, conserve resources and prevent waste,” said Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede.

The deadline for submissions is April 30, 2020 (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time). EPA will notify selected finalists by early July 2020. Grants will be awarded by Sept. 30, 2020.

For more information on how to apply: https://www.epa.gov/grants/region-5-fy-20-sustainable-materials-management-grants

