EPA to Support Recreation Economy Growth in Ohio

August 18, 2022

CHICAGO (August 18, 2022) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and partners, announced assistance for Beverly, Coshocton and South Point, Ohio to grow their outdoor recreation economy through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program.

"Outdoor recreation activities can bring new investment to local economies, encourage people to revitalize existing downtowns and conserve natural resources, and lead to improved quality of life for residents and visitors,” said Vicki Arroyo, EPA Associate Administrator for Policy. “This assistance will help rural areas explore ways that outdoor recreation can strengthen their communities, create jobs, and boost access to the outdoors for everyone.”

The village of Beverly and partners are working to create a multi-use trail in the village to allow people to safely bike and walk, with the long-term goal of connecting the trail to the Marietta River Trail, which would link the community to other local recreational assets.

The city of Coshocton and partners are working to boost river-based activities, build on existing recreational resources such as a large aquatic center with campgrounds, develop additional trails for hiking and all-terrain vehicles, and connect these activities to downtown Coshocton.

The city of South Point and partners are working to improve their trail systems and boat docks to showcase the natural resources in the area, connect to the nearby Wayne National Forest, and support the development of local businesses and marketing of Main Street activities.

A federal planning team will work with each community over the course of four to six months, with a two-day facilitated community workshop as the focal point. Participants will work together to develop strategies and an action plan to grow their local outdoor recreation economies.

RERC is a planning assistance program that helps rural communities leverage outdoor recreation to revitalize their Main Streets, leading to improved environmental protection and public health outcomes. Communities are encouraged to pursue activities that foster environmentally friendly community development and revitalization through the conservation and sustainable use of public or private forests or other natural resources.

