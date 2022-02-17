EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee adopts infrastructure investment recommendations for communities, climate, and environmental justice

SEATTLE (February 17, 2022) – Today, EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC) adopted recommendations to present to EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan on the agency’s implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The committee was asked for input on how to implement the historic infrastructure investments in a way that achieves the Administration’s climate and environmental justice goals and meets the needs of local governments.



“EPA is committed to maximizing the impact of this historic investment in communities across the country to cut pollution where it’s needed most, improve climate resilience, and create good-paying jobs,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “To achieve this vision, we must depend on the wisdom and expertise of our local, state, Tribal, and territorial partners. I thank the members of the LGAC for providing their thoughtful and meaningful input as EPA takes our next steps to deploy these transformational resources.”

“I appreciate the collaboration and the intentional outreach to local governments for input on the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Megan Dunn, Council Chair and Councilmember District 2, Snohomish County, Washington and EPA Local Government Advisory Committee Member. “Municipalities and tribes will be at the front lines of implementation and the beneficiaries of these investments. Strong partnerships are a cornerstone to efficiently use these new resources for infrastructure, environmental justice and addressing climate change.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) represents a major investment in our nation’s infrastructure,” said Melissa Cribbins, Coos County, Oregon Commissioner and EPA Local Government Advisory Committee Member. “As a local elected official, I have been fortunate enough to work directly with the EPA to discuss this opportunity and provide insight and ideas on how it can better serve our communities. This funding represents the future of infrastructure in many of our rural communities, and we need to make sure that the investments are made in the most strategic way possible.”

Recognizing the importance of infrastructure investments to local communities, the LGAC devoted the last seven weeks to reviewing and developing cross-cutting advice across many of EPA’s infrastructure programs. Key recommendations include:

Expanding the technical assistance available to help local governments access funding, upgrade their infrastructure, and ensure climate and equity are incorporated into their projects.

Providing training and education at every level of government on environmental justice and encouraging the use of available tools and data to make informed, equitable decisions.

Issuing guidance to encourage infrastructure projects that do not contribute to climate pollution.

Encouraging state partners to engage with communities, solicit project ideas from local governments, and include them in decision-making processes.

Adding flexibility in allowable costs to enable investments in workforce development, community outreach, and the development of regional partnerships.

The Committee’s full letter of recommendation will be posted to EPA’s website once signed by the LGAC leadership.

The LGAC is comprised of 35 members include representation from 30 different states and tribal nations, representing a diverse cross-section of cities, counties, and communities across the United States. The Administrator appointed 34 new members to the Committee last year, as well as 16 members to the LGAC’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee.

Background

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator on a broad range of issues affecting local governments. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities.

LGAC members represent counties, cities, small communities, tribes, and states and bring diverse views and perspectives from around the country. The LGAC’s initial work is conducted in its Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee and four workgroups: Air and Climate, America’s Waters and Water Infrastructure, Healthy Communities, and Environmental Justice. Visit EPA’s website: Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC) | US EPA for more information.

