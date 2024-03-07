Hazardous Waste Facility in Fredonia, Kansas, Settles Enforcement Case with EPA

March 7, 2024

LENEXA, KAN. (MARCH 7, 2024) – Systech Environmental Corporation will pay $98,513 in civil penalties to resolve alleged violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the terms of its Hazardous Waste Management Facility Permit.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the company operates as a hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facility in Fredonia, Kansas. EPA inspections in October 2022 revealed the following alleged violations:

Failure to properly store hazardous waste.

Failure to fully close hazardous waste containers.

Tanks that were emitting hazardous pollutants exceeding permit limits.

Failure to mark containers as hazardous waste.

“Facilities that handle hazardous waste have a heightened obligation to protect workers and the surrounding community from releases,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “This penalty action demonstrates EPA’s commitment to protecting communities and leveling the playing field for companies that comply with the law.”

EPA says that since the inspections, the company has corrected the violations.

The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) creates the framework for the proper management of hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste.

