ICYMI: EPA Administrator Wheeler Talks New EPA Rules to Strengthen, Promote American Energy on Varney & Co.

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (August 14, 2020) — This morning, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler joined David Asman on Fox Business's Varney & Co. to discuss EPA's new final rules to strengthen and promote American energy that were announced at a press conference yesterday in Pittsburgh, Penn. Administrator Wheeler also outlined what the Trump Administration has done for the energy sector and how important it is for both the country and the environment to produce it domestically. Watch the full interview below.

