Join EPA in Rochester to Share Your Views on Great Lakes Restoration and Protection

July 11, 2023

NEW YORK - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invites you to join a public session on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) and protection priorities at the Rochester Museum and Science Center on Wednesday July 19, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“The Great Lakes are a national treasure and a vital source of drinking water, recreation, and economic opportunity for millions of people,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “Our team wants to hear from you on how we can work together to protect and restore this precious resource for current and future generations. Your input will help shape our work in the Great Lakes.”

The GLRI is the largest investment in the Great Lakes in two decades. It is a collaborative effort of 16 federal agencies, including EPA, to address the most significant environmental concerns in the Great Lakes ecosystem and to accelerate progress toward long-term goals.

EPA and its partners are developing an updated action plan for the GLRI, covering 2025-2029.

The action plan will guide restoration and protection activities for the next five years. As part of this process, EPA and its partners want to hear from you on:

How to improve the action plan over previous versions

What key priorities to include in the action plan

How to better incorporate environmental justice and the impacts of climate change in the action plan

At the public session, you will have an opportunity to:

Learn about the GLRI and its achievements

Interact directly with EPA staff and ask questions

Provide your comments and feedback

For more information on the GLRI, please visit the program’s website.

To learn more about the development of the GLRI Action Plan, please visit here.

