K-State Selected for $5 Million in EPA Funding to Deliver Training, Technical Assistance to Brownfield-Impacted Communities

(Lenexa, Kan., April 19, 2021) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing that Kansas State University (K-State) is one of six organizations nationwide to receive a total of $11 million in grants to provide training and technical assistance to communities across the country under the Technical Assistance to Brownfields (TAB) program.

K-State was selected to receive $5 million to provide assistance in EPA Regions 5, 6, 7, and 8, and will also coordinate with the other selected recipients on nationally-led efforts and tools.

Much of the technical assistance will be provided to communities in underserved and economically-disadvantaged neighborhoods – places where environmental cleanups and new jobs are most needed. This assistance is available to all stakeholders and comes at no cost to communities. It is an important part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to advance economic opportunities and address environmental justice issues in disadvantaged communities.

“A primary goal of our Brownfields technical assistance program is to help communities transform environmental liabilities into community assets,” said Barry N. Breen, acting assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Land and Emergency Management. “Today’s selected grant recipients will serve as independent resources for communities facing the challenges of assessing, cleaning up, and preparing brownfield sites for redevelopment.”

“K-State is well-suited to provide local stakeholders with the expertise needed to realize the potential in their neighborhoods,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Edward Chu. “Tackling a contaminated property can be an intimidating endeavor but, through the TAB program, K-State will be able to provide clear, actionable guidance to help cities and other stakeholders turn brownfield sites into community assets.”

"We are privileged and honored to be selected to continue serving communities and tribes across EPA Regions 5, 6, 7, and 8. This area is like none other. We can't wait to make new friends, and work with old ones, to bring brownfield revitalization dreams to life!" said Blase Leven, Kansas State University TAB program director.

The TAB program helps communities, states, tribes, and others understand the human health and environmental risks associated with contaminated or potentially contaminated properties, and learn how to assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse them. For example, the training and research to be delivered by the selected TAB providers will assist communities in:

Identifying and prioritizing brownfields for redevelopment

Determining the potential public health impacts of brownfield sites

Identifying appropriate funding/financing approaches

Applying for and managing EPA Brownfields grants

Evaluating economic feasibility of reuse plans

Interpreting technical brownfield reports, assessments and plans

Understanding and navigating regulatory requirements

Today’s selected grant recipients are:

University of Connecticut will provide assistance in EPA Region 1.

New Jersey Institute of Technology will provide assistance in EPA Region 2.

will provide assistance in EPA Region 2. West Virginia University Research Corporation will provide assistance in EPA Region 3.

will provide assistance in EPA Region 3. International City/County Management Association will provide assistance in EPA Region 4.

will provide assistance in EPA Regions 5-8. The university will also coordinate with the other selected recipients on nationally-led efforts and tools. Center for Creative Land Recycling will provide assistance in EPA Regions 9 and 10.

Background

This Technical Assistance to Brownfields (TAB) grant is a competitive grant awarded every five years.

Learn more about the TAB program and EPA’s Brownfields program.

