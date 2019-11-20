News Releases from Region 07

Kansas Water Infrastructure Projects Recognized by EPA for Excellence and Innovation

(Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 20, 2019) - Two clean water and drinking water infrastructure projects in Kansas were recognized Nov. 18 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for excellence and innovation within the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) programs. These exemplary projects showcase water quality improvements and public health protections that can be achieved when the federal government, states, municipalities and local utilities work together.

“The State Revolving Fund programs play a critical role in helping communities modernize aging infrastructure, create jobs, and protect public health and the environment,” said David Ross, assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Water. “These projects are making vital water quality improvements in communities across the country.”

The State Revolving Funds (SRF) are EPA-state partnerships that provide communities with a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality and drinking water infrastructure projects. EPA’s SRFs have provided more than $170 billion in financial assistance to over 39,900 water quality infrastructure projects and 14,500 drinking water projects across the country. This year’s honored projects include large wastewater infrastructure upgrades, community-driven green infrastructure development, and the construction of new water treatment plants. Several projects also include lead service line replacement, furthering EPA’s goals to protect human health under the Federal Lead Action Plan. All of these projects highlight outstanding achievements in water quality improvement that benefit Americans from coast to coast.

EPA’s Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program celebrates innovation demonstrated by CWSRF programs and assistance recipients. Each participating program nominated an innovative project that improved water quality; provided public health or economic benefits; and/or encouraged sustainability in the marketplace. Thirty projects by state or local governments, public utilities, and private entities were recognized by the 2019 PISCES program, including the following project in Kansas:

PISCES Recognition

Kansas: Westwood Hills - Storm Sewer Restoration and Repair (PISCES Compendium, Page 8)

EPA’s inaugural AQUARIUS program recognition celebrates innovation, sustainability, and public health protection demonstrated by DWSRF programs and assistance recipients. Each participating state program nominated one project for this first-ever recognition. Nominated projects all had to complete construction within the last two years and be compliant with the Safe Drinking Water Act, along with providing financial integrity and public health benefits. Twenty-five projects by state or local governments and drinking water utilities were recognized by the 2019 AQUARIUS program, including the following project in Kansas:

AQUARIUS Recognition

Kansas: Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 27 - New Regional Public Water Supply System in Brown County (AQUARIUS Compendium, Page 12)

“The Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Programs are critical resources that give our state partners the resources they need to fund a range of water infrastructure projects that can best support their unique water quality needs,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Today, we recognize the state of Kansas for their innovative commitment to advancing their water quality goals through the Westwood Hills and Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 27 projects.”

“Investing in our nation’s water infrastructure through projects like these is not only good for the American economy, it’s essential to our quality of life,” he said.

