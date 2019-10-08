News Releases from Region 07

Leading Iowa Truck Carriers Earn Distinction for Efficiency at Annual SmartWay Excellence Awards

(Lenexa, Kan., Oct. 8, 2019) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored five Iowa top performers in the freight industry with its annual SmartWay Excellence Awards today at the 2019 American Trucking Association’s Management Conference and Exhibition in San Diego, California. Awardees are shippers, carriers, and logistics providers that excel at saving fuel and shrinking their emissions footprints.

“Over the past 15 years, the U.S. EPA’s SmartWay Transportation Partnership has provided the tools and information for thousands of companies to create leaner, more efficient supply chains,” said EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality Director Sarah Dunham. “This year, EPA is recognizing 72 companies with SmartWay Excellence Awards for outstanding environmental achievements and leadership in goods movement. These truck carriers, shippers, and third-party logistics providers are leading the industry and showing that it is possible to move more goods while using less fuel, reducing pollution, and cutting costs.”

SmartWay Excellence Awardees lead their industries by improving freight efficiency and contributing to cleaner air throughout their supply chains. The awardees are chosen from more than 3,700 companies and organizations participating in SmartWay.

EPA Region 7 congratulates the following truck carriers in the region (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska) for their accomplishments (each ends with fleet category):

Small Company

Two-Time Awardee: CRST Dedicated Services, Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Mixed

Two-Time Awardee: Woody Bogler Trucking Company, Gerald, Missouri – Mixed

First-Time Awardee: Bold Transportation Inc., Kansas City, Missouri – Mixed

Large Company

Six-Time Awardee: CRST Expedited, Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Total Load/Dry Van

Six-Time Awardee: Werner Enterprises, Omaha, Nebraska – Total Load/Dry Van/Dray Short Distance/Flatbed

Four-Time Awardee: Heartland Express, Inc. of Iowa, North Liberty, Iowa – Total Load/Dry Van

Four-Time Awardee: Hirschbach Motor Lines, Dubuque, Iowa – Refrigerated

Four-Time Awardee: Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Inc., Des Moines, Iowa – Mixed

Two-Time Awardee: Schilli Corporation, Fenton, Missouri – Heavy/Bulk

Two-Time Awardee: TransAm Trucking, Inc., Olathe, Kansas – Refrigerated

The SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive and sustainable business environment. Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollutants [nitrogen oxides (NO x ), particulate matter (PM), and carbon dioxide (CO 2 )], contributing to cleaner air and healthier citizens, while saving more than 279 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating the annual energy use of over 18 million homes.

This year’s award recipients are a diverse group, ranging from many first-time awardees to companies that keep improving year over year. Each year’s competition is based solely on the prior year’s environmental performance data.

