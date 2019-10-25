News Releases from Region 07
Mayors of KCK and KCMO to Announce Job Training Initiatives in Joint News Conference With EPA
Environmental News
NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY
(Kansas City, Kan., Oct. 25, 2019) - The mayors of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, will join the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 Administrator at a joint news conference Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, to announce the total award of nearly $400,000 in grant funding for El Centro Inc. and the Full Employment Council Inc. for environmental job training programs.
WHAT: News conference to announce EPA Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training Grants
WHO: Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey; Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas; Full Employment Council Inc. President Clyde McQueen; El Centro Inc. President Irene Caudillo; and EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford
WHEN: 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
WHERE: City Hall, Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, 701 N. 7th St., Kansas City, KS 66101
Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training (EWDJT) Grants provide environmental training for residents impacted by brownfield sites in their communities.
# # #
