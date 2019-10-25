News Releases from Region 07

Mayors of KCK and KCMO to Announce Job Training Initiatives in Joint News Conference With EPA

Contact Information: Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov) 913-551-7785

Environmental News

NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY

(Kansas City, Kan., Oct. 25, 2019) - The mayors of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, will join the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 Administrator at a joint news conference Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, to announce the total award of nearly $400,000 in grant funding for El Centro Inc. and the Full Employment Council Inc. for environmental job training programs.

WHAT: News conference to announce EPA Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training Grants

WHO: Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey; Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas; Full Employment Council Inc. President Clyde McQueen; El Centro Inc. President Irene Caudillo; and EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford

WHEN: 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

WHERE: City Hall, Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, 701 N. 7th St., Kansas City, KS 66101

Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training (EWDJT) Grants provide environmental training for residents impacted by brownfield sites in their communities.

