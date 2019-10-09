An official website of the United States government.

Media Advisory: EPA Makes Water Policy Announcement

EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to host regional press briefing

10/09/2019
Contact Information: 
Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov)
913-551-7785

EPA seal(Lenexa, Kan., Oct. 9, 2019) - Tomorrow, Oct. 10, at 1:30 p.m. CDT, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will host a press briefing via phone for a water policy announcement.

WHO: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford and EPA Region 7 Water Division Director Jeff Robichaud

WHAT: Press briefing via phone

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 10, 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. CDT

Credentialed press: To receive the call information, please RSVP prior to 1:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 10. RSVP to R7publicaffairs@epa.gov.

