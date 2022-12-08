NEWS UPDATE #2: TC Energy Pipeline Oil Discharge Near Washington, Kansas

EPA is providing oversight and monitoring of containment and cleanup actions

December 9, 2022

Contact Information 816-610-2132 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (DEC. 9, 2022) – EPA Region 7 on-scene coordinators have closed out the first on-site operational period of the TC Energy pipeline oil discharge response near Washington, Kansas. The discharge has been contained, and no drinking water has been impacted. EPA is working with TC Energy to determine the volume of oil that was discharged.

The TC Energy pipeline is part of the Keystone Pipeline system.

EPA on-scene coordinators (OSCs) have been on-site providing oversight and monitoring of containment and cleanup actions being performed by TC Energy. Washington County Emergency Management and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also responded to the scene.

TC Energy mobilized a response crew of around 100 employees to contain the discharge and clean up the impacted areas, including Mill Creek.

Containment efforts performed by TC Energy, and monitored by EPA OSCs, ensured that the oil discharge did not impact the Little Blue River or local drinking water wells, and limited potential impacts to surrounding farmlands.

EPA will continue overseeing the containment and cleanup efforts performed by TC Energy. EPA will issue an updated press statement later on Friday, Dec. 9 with any new information.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7​​​​​​