North Carolina and three other Atlantic states to benefit from $421,238,074 Biden-Harris Administration investment for community-driven solutions to cut climate pollution

Funded by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, EPA announces selected applications through competitive Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program to tackle climate change, improve air quality, and advance environmental justice

July 23, 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 23, 2024) - As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that the Atlantic Conservation Coalition – made up of representatives from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland – has been selected to receive a $421,238,074 Climate Pollution Reduction Grant to implement community-driven solutions that tackle the climate crisis, reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice and accelerate America’s clean energy transition.

The proposed project of the Atlantic Conservation Commission, consisting of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the South Carolina Office of Resilience, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will focus on the protection and restoration of coastal, peatland, and forest lands across the four member states.

“President Biden believes in the power of community-driven solutions to fight climate change, protect public health, and grow our economy. Thanks to his leadership, the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program will deliver unprecedented resources to states, local governments, and Tribes to fund the solutions that work best in their communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Selected recipients have put forward ambitious plans to advance sustainable agriculture, deploy clean industrial technologies, cut emissions and energy costs in homes and commercial buildings, and provide cost- and energy-efficient heating and cooling to communities, creating economic and workforce development opportunities along the way.”

“The Southeastern United States are being particularly impacted by the effects of climate change, and the projects of the selectees in our region represent significant opportunities to address these impacts at the local and regional level,” said acting EPA Regional Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “Increasing the availability of renewable energy sources like solar, reducing the effects of urban heat island effects on our cities, and restoring and maintaining coastal and forest resources will help fight the effects of climate change while boosting the local economies and promoting job growth in our region.”

“I’m incredibly excited to see an historic $421 million coming to North Carolina to combat the climate crisis and protect our rich environmental heritage through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program,” said U.S. Representative Deborah Ross (NC-02). “I supported our state’s application for this grant and fought to pass the Inflation Reduction Act to deliver transformative investments that will improve air and water quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and preserve our environment for generations to come. I’m proud to support this bold initiative and will continue working to create a better, more sustainable future for all North Carolinians.”

“This is a big deal for North Carolina. I’m very glad the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Coalition has received a $421,238,074 Climate Pollution Reduction Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” said U.S. Representative Wiley Nickel (NC-13). “This federal funding from the Biden Administration will go a long way in promoting a healthy environment, supporting economic growth, and protecting quality of life for North Carolinians.”

“Meaningful action is necessary to combat the growing challenges posed by the climate crisis,” said U.S. Representative Kathy Manning (NC-06). “That’s why I’m proud to announce millions in federal funding to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollution in North Carolina. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act I helped pass, North Carolina is helping to lead the fight against climate change.”

EPA made its selections through a rigorous grants competition that was designed to be fair and impartial. The Agency reviewed nearly 300 applications that were submitted by entities from across the country and requested a total of nearly $33 billion in funding.

The 25 selected applications – from states, a Tribe, local governments, and coalitions of these entities – will receive federal funding to implement local and regional solutions. Many of these projects can be expanded and provide examples that other states, local governments, Tribes, and even businesses can replicate in their work to tackle the climate crisis.

Together, these selected projects will implement ambitious climate pollution reduction measures designed by states, Tribes and local governments that will achieve significant cumulative GHG reductions by 2030 and beyond. When estimates provided by all selected applicants are combined, the proposed projects would reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 971 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, roughly the emissions from 5 million average homes’ energy use each year for over 25 years.

EPA expects to announce up to an additional $300 million in selections under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program for Tribes, Tribal consortia, and territories later this summer.

State, Tribal, and local action is vital to deliver on the President’s commitment to reduce climate pollution by over 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050. The innovative measures contained in the selected applications, developed with input from local communities, are expected to achieve substantial public health benefits such as reducing exposure to extreme heat, improving air quality, reducing energy burden for lower income Americans, improving climate resilience, and providing workforce and economic development opportunities, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants advance President Biden’s historic Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure 40% of the overall benefits of certain climate, clean energy, and other federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

The grants will fund projects supporting the deployment of technologies and programs to reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful pollution across the country and build the infrastructure, housing, industry, and competitive economy needed for a clean energy future. These grants will also help businesses capitalize on new opportunities, spur economic growth and job creation in new and growing industries, and support development of training programs to prepare workers. EPA expects to award the funds later this year, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Many of the proposed projects contained in the selected applications announced today, as well as the $250 million in planning grant funding that EPA is providing under the CPRG program for development of Climate Action Plans by state, local, and Tribal governments across the country, will complement the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic federal actions and national climate strategies across sectors. Those include: the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, the Administration’s efforts to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2035 and make zero emissions construction common practice by 2030, the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, the U.S. Buildings Decarbonization Blueprint, the Administration’s climate-smart agriculture efforts and Nature Based Solutions Roadmap, the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, the National Climate Resilience Framework, and more.

