OMG Partners of Turlock, Calif. Penalized $140,000 for Fuel Spill that Reached San Francisco Bay

July 12, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a proposed settlement with OMG Partners of Turlock, Calif. to resolve claims of Clean Water Act violations after one of the company’s tanker trucks overturned and a fuel product spilled into the roadway, Laguna Creek, Coyote Creek, and the Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge. The fuel reached the San Francisco Bay. The proposed settlement requires OMG Partners to pay a civil penalty of $140,000.

“Spilled fuel can cause severe harm to our waters, wildlife and ecosystems, so it’s imperative that it be transported in a safe manner,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “With this proposed settlement, EPA is showing our commitment to holding accountable entities that pollute waterways in the San Francisco Bay watershed.”

On Dec. 24, 2021, one of OMG Partners’ trucks was transporting 8,500 gallons of unleaded gasoline when it overturned in Fremont, Calif., releasing 7,900 gallons of gasoline, some of which flowed to Laguna Creek and subsequently into the San Francisco Bay. At the direction of EPA and California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), OMG Partners contractors placed booming in four locations: the main storm drain outfall, Laguna Creek, Agua Caliente, and Coyote Creek.

In the settlement, EPA alleges that OMG Partners’ tanker truck released unleaded gasoline in such quantities that may be harmful.

