Perishable Distributors of Iowa in Ankeny, Iowa, Wins 2018 WasteWise Partner of the Year Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (Lenexa, Kan., June 26, 2019) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the 2018 winners of the National WasteWise Awards. The national winners include Perishable Distributors of Iowa in Ankeny, Iowa, as Partner of the Year in the Mid-Size Business Category.

The work conducted by the 10 winning organizations collectively prevented and diverted over 356,000 tons of waste from entering landfills and saved the organizations over $19.6 million in avoided landfill fees.

“EPA’s WasteWise program helps encourage organizations and businesses to divert waste from landfills, which not only conserves resources and protects the environment but also saves money,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said. “Our 2018 winners demonstrate that keeping valuable materials out of the trash is a win-win for the environment and their bottom lines.”

EPA’s WasteWise program encourages organizations and businesses to achieve sustainability in their practices and reduce select industrial wastes. Participants in the program work to prevent and divert waste that would otherwise be disposed of in landfills or incinerated.

Every year, EPA recognizes WasteWise partners in various categories who report the best overall improvement in waste prevention and recycling activities, when compared to the previous year. The complete list of national and Region 7 award winners for work conducted in 2018 are:

Small Business Category

Mid-Size Business Category

College/University Category

Partner of the Year: University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth – North Dartmouth, Massachusetts

Honorable Mention: Georgia State University – Atlanta, Georgia

Large Business Category

Partner of the Year: Commonwealth Edison – Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois

Local Government Category

Partner of the Year: City of Urbana – Urbana, Illinois

Nonprofit Organization Category

Partner of the Year: The Valley Hospital – Ridgewood, New Jersey

School/School District Category

Partner of the Year: Pasco County Schools – Land O’ Lakes, Florida

Very Large Business Category

Partner of the Year: L Brands, Inc. – Columbus, Ohio

Honorable Mention: Kohl’s Department Stores – Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Faultless Brands – Kansas City, Missouri

Northern Natural Gas – Omaha, Nebraska

More information about each winner’s efforts and results is available on EPA's website.

Background

The WasteWise program is part of EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management efforts that promote the use and reuse of materials more productively over their entire life cycles. All U.S. businesses, governments and nonprofit organizations can join WasteWise as a partner, endorser or both.

Partners demonstrate how they reduce waste, practice environmental stewardship, and incorporate sustainable materials management into their waste-handling processes. Endorsers promote enrollment in WasteWise as part of a comprehensive approach to help their stakeholders realize the economic benefits of reducing waste. For more information, visit EPA's WasteWise website.

