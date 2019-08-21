News Releases from Region 06

Pueblo of Laguna receives $118,000 to develop environmental programs

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at r6press@epa.gov or 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Aug. 21, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $118, 000 to the Pueblo of Laguna in New Mexico as part of the General Assistance Program (GAP). The pueblo will use the funds to administer their environmental regulatory programs and address environmental issues on tribal lands.

“EPA is pleased to provide funding that assists the Pueblo of Laguna in protecting the health of its people and the environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Working together with tribal governments to strengthen their environmental programs is critical to supporting tribal communities.”

The primary purpose of GAP is to support the development of core tribal environmental protection programs. Other activities to be carried out under the grant include, but are not limited to, attending environmentally related training and conducting community outreach.

In 1992, Congress passed the Indian Environmental General Assistance Program Act, which authorizes EPA to provide GAP grants to federally-recognized tribes and tribal groups for planning, developing, and establishing environmental protection programs in Indian country, as well as for developing and implementing solid and hazardous waste programs on tribal lands.

