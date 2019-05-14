News Releases from Region 09

Sac Metro air district to receive over $800,000 to improve air quality

SACRAMENTO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $822,184 to the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District (Sac Metro Air District) to help improve air quality and reduce risks to human health and the environment.

“We are pleased to support our valued partner, the Sac Metro Air District, with these grant funds to control air pollution,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “I look forward to supporting the District as we work with business, agriculture and the public to make Sacramento air healthier for everyone.”

The Sacramento Metro Air District will use the funds to support a range of activities, including air permitting and planning, environmental compliance and air quality monitoring. This grant will also help carry out clean air act regulations, permitting and other related program activities.

“The Sac Metro Air District very much appreciates the grant funds from U.S. EPA, which assist in a variety of critical ways, including helping fund ambient air quality monitoring and emission source compliance,” said the District’s Air Pollution Control Officer Dr. Alberto Ayala. “These efforts are vital to the district’s commitment to reducing air pollution and protecting public health, so we encourage continued funding of these local priorities.”



This award is provided under Section 105 of the Clean Air Act authorizing EPA to provide grants to air pollution control agencies, which include local agencies with responsibility for enforcing laws related to preventing and controlling air pollution.



State, local, federal and tribal governments are essential partners in implementing Clean Air Act requirements and reducing air pollution.



