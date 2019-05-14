News Releases from Region 09

San Joaquin Valley air district to receive nearly $1.5 million to improve air quality

Contact Information: Soledad Calvino (calvino.maria@epa.gov) 415-972-3512

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $1,466,886 to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (APCD) to help improve air quality and reduce risks to human health and the environment.

“We are pleased to support our valued partner, the San Joaquin Valley APCD, with these grant funds to control air pollution,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “I look forward to supporting the District as we work with business, agriculture and the public to make Valley air healthier for everyone.”

The San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District will use the funds to support a range of activities, including air permitting and planning, environmental compliance and air quality monitoring. This grant will also help carry out clean air act regulations, permitting and other related program activities.

“With the tough air quality challenges facing the San Joaquin Valley, grant programs such as this are essential to developing and implementing the strategies needed to continue improving the Valley’s air,” said Executive Director/Air Pollution Control Officer Samir Sheikh. “We appreciate the EPA’s continued commitment to the Valley and our residents.”

This award is provided under Section 105 of the Clean Air Act authorizing EPA to provide grants to air pollution control agencies, which include local agencies with responsibility for enforcing laws related to preventing and controlling air pollution.

State, local, federal and tribal governments are essential partners in implementing Clean Air Act requirements and reducing air pollution.

More information about EPA activities in California: https://www.epa.gov/ca

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.

###