Seven California Companies recognized as 2021 U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partners

September 23, 2021

Contact Information 213-326-2033 Julia Giarmoleo ( giarmoleo.julia@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO –Today, as part of Pollution Prevention (P2) week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recognizing 33 nationwide Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners for achievements in the design, manufacturing, selection and use of products with safer chemicals. In 2021, California leads the way with more awardees than any other state.

“EPA recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of Safer Choice partners for their work helping industry find products with safer chemical ingredients, without sacrificing quality or performance,” said U.S. EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Michal Freedhoff. “This year’s awardees have all shown a commitment to reducing, eliminating, or preventing pollution at its source.”

“We are proud to see a number of California companies recognized for their leadership in producing and promoting safer products,” said U.S. EPA Pacific Southwest Region Land and Chemicals Division Director Jeff Scott. “Their commitment to Safer Choice makes it easier for consumers and businesses to find effective products that are also safer for their employees, families, and communities.”

In support of EPA and Biden Administration goals, this year’s applicants were encouraged to show how their work with safer chemistry promotes environmental justice, boosts resilience to the impacts of climate change, results in cleaner air or water, or improves drinking water quality. The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers for facilities, such as schools and office buildings, find products that perform well and are safer for human health and the environment.

The following California organizations are being awarded:

Apple (Cupertino, CA), for continued promotion of chemicals meeting Safer Choice criteria in its manufacturing supply chain. Through its Safer Cleaner program, based on the Safer Choice criteria, Apple assessed 54 new cleaners in 2020, bringing the total to more than 80 safer cleaner and degreaser alternatives approved for use by more than 80,000 employees in the supply chain.

The Ashkin Group (Oxnard, CA) , for its commitment to educating and protecting frontline cleaning personnel. In 2020, the Ashkin Group included Safer Choice in training programs for more than 30,000 frontline cleaning workers to date, the majority of whom are from underserved communities.

The Clorox Company (Oakland, CA) , for continuing to promote the Safer Choice program and manufacture products with safer ingredients. A Safer Choice Partner since 2007, Clorox updated 10 formulations and added one new product to their offering of Safer Choice- and DfE-certified products in 2020, spanning 19 retail and 18 industrial and institutional products. More than 70% of their certified products bear the Safer Choice label prominently on the front of the package.

ECOS (Cypress, CA), for its ongoing commitment to producing and promoting Safer Choice products. A partner since 2008, ECOS added four new products, renewed four products, and updated 11 product formulations in 2020. ECOS offers more than 150 Safer Choice-certified products, representing 79% of all ECOS product offerings.

Grove Collaborative (San Francisco, CA) , for their commitment to developing products with safer chemical ingredients and sustainable packaging. In 2020, Grove certified their entire liquid laundry and dishwasher detergent collections to Safer Choice, while also creating an “EPA Safer Choice Spotlight Store” on their website to help customers find safer products.

LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired (San Francisco, CA), for their ongoing commitment to creating and promoting Safer Choice products to benefit the visually impaired. In 2020, Lighthouse posted record sales for their Safer Choice products, securing a contract with the US Navy and working with the National Institute for the Blind to sell their Safer Choice line to federal agencies across the United States.

Sensitive Home (Greenbrae, CA) , as an outstanding product manufacturer of Safer Choice products. All of Sensitive Home’s 14 dish, laundry, and surface cleaners became Safer Choice-certified in 2020. Sensitive Home, proudly displays the Safer Choice label on the front of every product as well as on the brand’s homepage, product listing pages, and printed marketing collateral.

More information on the 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of their accomplishments is available at: http://www.eap.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

