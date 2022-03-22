Statement by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan on National Agriculture Day

March 22, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON (March 22, 2022) — In celebration of National Agriculture Day, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan issued the following statement:

“The contributions of America’s farmers and ranchers to our economy, our national security and our daily lives are truly indispensable. Despite the increasing impacts of climate change, supply chain disruptions from the pandemic, and recent volatility in markets, our agricultural producers work tirelessly to put food on our tables. I am so grateful for those who wake up every day to ensure our country and the world has an abundant supply of food, feed, fuel, and fiber and I look forward to our continued partnership with the agricultural community to strengthen the productivity and resilience of our system while delivering on our mission to protect human health and the environment.

In support of this mission, I am pleased to announce that EPA has recently rechartered the Agency’s Farm, Ranch & Rural Communities Advisory Committee, which provides independent advice and recommendations on environmental issues important to our agriculture and rural communities. America’s farmers and ranchers find themselves on the front lines of the climate crisis, facing increasing impacts from extreme weather events like severe storms, widespread flooding, prolonged drought, and more frequent wildfires. That’s why today, I am issuing a new charge topic for the FRRCC to evaluate the Agency’s policies and programs at the intersection of agriculture and climate change. For the next two years, I am asking the committee to consider how EPA’s tools and programs can best advance the U.S. agriculture sector’s climate mitigation and adaptation goals, ensuring EPA can support farmers and ranchers in their efforts to reduce emissions and accelerate a more resilient food and agriculture system.”

For more information on EPA’s partnership with the agricultural community, click here.