Statement by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan on National Agriculture Day

March 21, 2023

WASHINGTON — In celebration of National Agriculture Day, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan issued the following statement:

“On this National Agriculture Day, just like every day, I’m grateful for the farmers, ranchers, and laborers who work tirelessly to produce the food, fuel and fiber that powers our Nation’s economy. The agricultural community is the backbone of this country, and remains a vital partner in EPA’s mission to ensure clean air and clean water for all.

We know that farmers, ranchers, and laborers, are on the frontlines of the climate crisis, and recently, the newly appointed members of EPA’s Farm, Ranch & Rural Communities Advisory Committee, held its first in-person meeting since 2016. The committee provides independent advice and recommendations on environmental issues essential to our agriculture and rural communities, and reviews the agency’s policies and programs concerning agriculture and climate change. I’m looking forward to hearing from the committee over the next year about how EPA can support the agricultural community in reaching its climate mitigation and adaptation goals to ensure a more resilient food and agricultural system.

The Biden-Harris Administration continues to show its commitment to strengthening the agricultural community. Both the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have contributed billions of dollars to support climate-smart agriculture, provide relief to stressed borrowers, and bolster conservation. EPA is committed to working hand-in-hand with farmers and ranchers to protect public health and the environment.”

Learn more information on EPA’s partnership with the agricultural community.

Learn more information on climate-smart agriculture practices.