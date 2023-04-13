University of Arizona, San Diego State Unveiled as Centers to Help Communities Access Historic Environmental Justice Investments

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $177 Million for 17 EPA Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers Nationwide

April 13, 2023

Contact Information 415-214-5940 Joshua Alexander ( alexander.joshua@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the selection of 17 new Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers nationwide, including the University of Arizona and San Diego State University to cover the Pacific Southwest region of the United States. The 17 Centers will receive $177 million to help underserved and overburdened communities across the country access funds from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, including historic investments to advance environmental justice.

From day one of his administration, President Biden has made achieving environmental justice a top priority. Through the Investing in America agenda, the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to support and strengthen communities that for too long were left out and left behind. Administrator Regan announced the technical assistance centers on the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America Tour.

"I've heard directly from communities most impacted by environmental and public health harms of the challenges they face accessing EPA and other federal resources to further their environmental justice goals," said EPA Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. "That's why I'm thrilled that today we're announcing two Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers in our Pacific Southwest region. These centers will ensure all communities in our region, including rural communities and communities facing language and accessibility barriers, can benefit from the historic IRA funding.”

San Diego State University Technical Assistance Center

The San Diego State center will primarily support communities with environmental justice concerns in southern California as well as in the rest of California, Hawaii, and the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands.

“San Diego State University is excited to spearhead these critical capacity-building efforts in Region 9. As a Hispanic-serving research institution, we have made inclusion, access, and excellence central to our mission,” said Dr. Rebecca Lewison, Director of the Institute of Ecological Monitoring and Management at San Diego State University. “With our outstanding collaborators and partners, we are ready to provide the technical assistance community organizations need to support their critical EJ work.”

“Tackling the climate crisis and transitioning toward clean energy requires a whole of government approach,” said Senator Alex Padilla. “I am glad to see the EPA taking steps to break down financial barriers to aid in this transition. The funding San Diego State will receive by becoming an Environmental Justice Thriving Community Technical Assistance Center will help us all work towards a more sustainable future while allowing the most disadvantaged communities access the resources they need to have cleaner air, water, and energy.”

“Our frontline communities have borne the brunt of the consequences of pollution and the climate crisis – and we shouldn’t further compound that harm by maintaining the status quo and barriers to federal resources,” said Congresswoman Sara Jacobs. “That’s why I’m so glad San Diego State University is an Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers grant selectee. This much-needed funding will empower the San Diego community to access benefits to build a clean energy future and secure clean water and clean air for all.”

University of Arizona Technical Assistance Center

The University of Arizona center will primarily support communities with environmental justice concerns in Arizona as well as in California, Hawaii, and Nevada.

“I am so pleased to learn about this award for an Environmental Justice Center from the EPA, and so proud of Dr. Beamer and her team,” says Iman Hakim, Dean of the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona. “We have been working with rural communities, tribal communities, and Border communities around Arizona on environmental challenges for many years, and this new funding builds capacity to bring resources and programs that will grow environmental equity for all.”

“I’m pleased the University of Arizona has been selected as an EJ Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Center. The University of Arizona is an invaluable partner, critical resource and a leader in our community on environmental justice issues. Community organizations in Southern Arizona applying for federal funds deserve additional support and resources to ensure they can take full advantage of available opportunities,” said Congressman Raúl Grijalva. “I look forward to working with the University of Arizona to identify and reach out to those that most need environmental justice technical assistance and grant funding.”

Each of the technical assistance centers will receive at least $10 million to remove barriers and improve accessibility for communities with environmental justice concerns. With this critical investment, these centers will provide training and other assistance to build capacity for navigating federal grant application systems, writing strong grant proposals, and effectively managing grant funding. In addition, these centers will provide guidance on community engagement, meeting facilitation, and translation and interpretation services for limited English-speaking participants. Each of the technical assistance centers will also create and manage communication channels to ensure all communities have direct access to resources and information.

EPA will deliver these resources in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy, whose funding allows the centers to provide support for identifying community opportunities for clean energy transition and financing options, including public-private partnerships supporting clean energy demonstration, deployment, workforce development and outreach opportunities that advance energy justice objectives.

The formation of the EJ technical assistance centers is in direct response to feedback from communities and environmental justice leaders who have long called for technical assistance and capacity building support for communities and their partners as they work to access critical federal resources. The 17 centers will provide comprehensive coverage for the entire United States through a network of over 160 partners including community-based organizations, additional academic institutions, and Environmental Finance Centers, so that more communities can access federal funding opportunities like those made available through President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In addition to the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, EPA selected the following 12 organizations to serve as Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers, along with their partners:

University of Connecticut

West Harlem Environmental Action, Inc.

Inter-American University of Puerto Rico-Metro Campus

National Wildlife Federation

Deep South Center for Environmental Justice

Research Triangle Institute

Blacks in Green

University of Minnesota

New Mexico State University

Wichita State University

Willamette Partnership

University of Washington

EPA also selected three national organizations that will provide additional assistance across the country, with particular capacity to assist Tribes:

International City/County Management Association

Institute for Sustainable Communities

National Indian Health Board

