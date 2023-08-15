University of Arizona Wins EPA Grant to Advance Statewide Environmental Education Efforts

August 15, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing the selection of 33 organizations nationwide to receive over $3.1 million in funding for projects under the Environmental Education Grants Program, including a grant for $96,000 to the University of Arizona.

“We know that climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, and it demands bold and innovative solutions, especially in Arizona,” said Mike Alpern, Public Affairs Director for EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. “This year’s grant recipients represent some of the most innovative thinking about advancing environmental protection in Arizona. They demonstrate the power of environmental education, and a true commitment to creating a future with clean air, clean water, and a healthy planet for all.”

The grant to the University of Arizona will fund a roving, interactive exhibit on the groundwater system for underserved communities across Arizona and include a professional development opportunity for educators to learn about the groundwater system. The exhibit will travel to 12 underserved communities, one per month, and each location will feature an opening movie night showcasing newly developed videos on the groundwater system combined with a guest speaker who will discuss specific groundwater conditions in their community. Educators will be provided with ready-to-implement lessons on the groundwater system and have an opportunity to use groundwater models with their students while the exhibit is on display.

The EPA funding will range from $50,000 to $100,000 to each of the 33 organizations nationwide. The groups all provide environmental education activities and programs. This year’s grantees will conduct project activities in 27 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Among the grant recipients are four Minority Serving Institutions. EPA anticipates providing funding for these projects once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $91.3 million supporting more than 3,922 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information, visit the Environmental Education webpage.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants webpage. This page is updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.

