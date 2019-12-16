News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA fines three Southern California-based companies $170,000 for hazardous waste violations

Contact Information: Margot Perez-Sullivan (perezsullivan.margot@epa.gov) 415-947-4149

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has levied fines totaling $170,000 against Dura Coat Products, Inc., International Aerospace Coatings, Inc. and Goodwest Rubber Linings, Inc. for alleged violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), which oversees the proper management of hazardous waste.

The southern California-based companies manufacture or use paints, coatings, seals and linings used in metal roofing, mining, chemical and aerospace industries.

“Facilities must take the proper steps to ensure that their hazardous waste is managed to safeguard employees, their community, and the surrounding environment,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “These agreements will bring the companies into compliance with hazardous waste laws and help minimize the potential for hazardous waste releases to the environment.”

In June and July 2018, EPA made unannounced inspections at the Riverside, Victorville and Rancho Cucamonga facilities. Agency inspectors noted multiple hazardous waste violations. These violations included:

Failure to make accurate hazardous waste determinations.

Improperly sealed waste containers which could leak volatile organic compounds.

Storage of hazardous waste beyond the 90 days allowed.

Improperly labeled hazardous waste containers.

Failure to develop and implement an adequate hazardous waste management training program.

Failure to conduct hazardous waste inspections.

Failure to provide emergency equipment in the hazardous waste storage area.

Each company has corrected the violations.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/rcra

