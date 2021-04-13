News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA Honors 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest Region and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 24 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change. Winners come from Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada. “This year’s Pacific Southwest region award winners have displayed exceptional leadership in the ENERGY STAR program,” said Elizabeth Adams, Director of the Air and Radiation Division at EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. “We are proud to honor their on-going commitment to environmental protection through innovation and superior energy efficiency.” This year, ENERGY STAR is giving special recognition to award-winning partners for their year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. To qualify for Sustained Excellence recognition, winners must have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Winners in the Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence category include:

Fulton Homes (Ariz.)

Mandalay Homes (Ariz.)

Meritage Homes (Ariz.)

Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District (Ariz.)

CalPortland Company (Calif.)

CommonWealth Partners (Calif.)

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd. (Calif.)

HP Inc. (Calif.)

Hudson Pacific Properties (Calif.)

KB Home(Calif.)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (Calif.)

LBA Realty/LBA Logistics (Calif.)

Maximum Energy Professionals (Calif.)

Measurabl (Calif.)

Yardi Systems, Inc. (Calif.)

Energy Inspectors - a DPIS Company (Nev.)

Winners in the Partner of the Year category include:

Arizona Public Service (Ariz.)

Hawai'i Energy (Hawaii)

JKP Energy Inspections, LLC (Ariz.)

Bosch Appliances (Calif.)

Digital Realty (Calif.)

Winners in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR: Sustained Excellence category include:

AZ Energy Efficient Home (Ariz.)

Elevation Home Energy Solutions (Ariz.)

Ideal Energy (Ariz.)

About ENERGY STAR

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2019 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 500 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $39 billion in energy costs. These savings resulted in emission reductions of nearly 390 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, roughly equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about.

