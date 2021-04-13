News Releases from Region 06
U.S. EPA Honors 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in Texas
DALLAS – (April 13, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Region 6 and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 19 ENERGY STAR partners in Texas for their outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change.
“The diligent work of the 2021 ENERGY STAR award winners is remarkable,” said EPA Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “During these challenging times, these leaders have developed cost saving methods, advanced energy efficiency and environmental protection.”
This year, ENERGY STAR is giving special recognition to award-winning partners for their year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. To qualify for Sustained Excellence recognition, winners must have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.
For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2019 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 500 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $39 billion in energy costs. These savings resulted in emission reductions of nearly 390 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, roughly equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.
The 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winners in Texas are:
- AEP Texas in Corpus Christi, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery
- Austin Energy in Austin, Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence and Energy Efficiency Program Deliver
- Build San Antonio Green in San Antonio, Partner of the Year in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery
- CBRE in Dallas, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management
- Celanese Corporation in Irving, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management
- CEMEX USA in Houston, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management
- Cenergistic in Dallas, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Service and Product Provider
- CenterPoint Energy in Houston, Partner of the Year in Sustained Excellence in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery
- Entergy Texas, Inc. in Beaumont, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery
- Hines in Houston, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management
- Houston Habitat for Humanity in Houston, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in New Home Builder and Affordable Housing
- JCPENNEY in Lewisville, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management
- Lewisville Independent School District in Lewisville, Partner of the Year for Energy Management
- Mansfield Independent School District in Mansfield, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management
- Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management
- RealPage, Inc., in Richardson, Partner of the Year for Service and Product Provider
- Texas-New Mexico Power Company in Lewisville, Partner of the Year in Sustained Excellence in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery
- U.S. Eco Logic, Inc. | TexEnergy Solutions in Irvin, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Home Energy Rater/Provider
- USAA Real Estate in San Antonio, Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence in Energy Management
ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.
More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about or
https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers
