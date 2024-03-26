U.S. EPA Honors 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in New York and New Jersey

March 26, 2024

NEW YORK - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 2 is honoring 28 ENERGY STAR® partners for their outstanding leadership in support of the clean energy transition. ENERGY STAR Award Winners represent the program’s top partners and will be recognized at an event in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 25.

“Public-private partnerships such as ENERGY STAR are essential to enabling us to meet the historic opportunity that the President’s Inflation Reduction Act provides,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, protect the climate, and contribute to a healthier environment for everyone.”

Today’s awards recognize leaders among the thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500®—that partner with EPA through the ENERGY STAR program. For every $1 EPA spends to administer ENERGY STAR, these partners collectively add $230 of their own investment. The result is: millions of ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, apartments, buildings, and industrial plants across the nation; utility rebate programs reaching 95% of American households; 4 billion tons of greenhouse gas reductions; and $500 billion in cost savings.

Here are a few examples of how 2024 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Region 2 are taking action:

(New York, NY) BGO, a global real estate investment firm, has maintained a long-standing commitment to energy efficiency, promoting its ENERGY STAR partnership to internal and external stakeholders, and pursuing its decarbonization goals. Sustained Excellence winner for 14 years.

(Princeton, NJ) Bristol Myers Squibb, a global biopharmaceutical company, leveraged ENERGY STAR tools and resources to strengthen its energy program, including earning ENERGY STAR certification for two pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, and amplified its promotion of ENERGY STAR to strategic suppliers. Sustained Excellence winner for 6 years.

(Melville, NY) Canon USA Inc., a consumer, business, and industrial imaging solutions manufacturer, improved the energy efficiency of its ENERGY STAR certified products by up to 15% through improved toners and power management technologies. Sustained Excellence winner for 7 years.

(Poughkeepsie, NY) Central Hudson Gas & Electric, a utility in New York, demonstrated the effectiveness of working with distributors to offer instant discounts on ENERGY STAR certified heat pump water heaters through affiliate contract networks, leading to this program approach becoming available to other utilities in New York. Sustained Excellence winner for 3 years.



(New York, NY) Clarion Partners, a real estate investment firm, leveraged ENERGY STAR resources to grow its comprehensive energy management program with a focus on internal and external stakeholder engagement, and achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 115 properties.



(New York, NY) CodeGreen Solutions, a real estate sustainability and energy management company, used ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager to benchmark 100% of its clients’ properties and produce analyses and roadmaps for compliance with New York City’s Local Law 97. Sustained Excellence winner for 6 years.

(New York, NY) Colgate-Palmolive Company, a consumer products company, leveraged ENERGY STAR Treasure Hunts at four facilities to identify more than 5,700 MMBtu in savings. Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years.



(New York, NY) Columbia Property Trust, a publicly listed real estate investment trust, leveraged ENERGY STAR resources to grow its comprehensive energy management program, with a focus on engagement with its tenants around energy efficiency. Sustained Excellence winner for 2 years.

(Corning, NY) Corning Incorporated, a manufacturer of specialty glass, ceramics, and advanced optical products, advanced energy management by leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources across domestic and global operations and reinforcing identification of energy projects by all employees. Sustained Excellence winner for 8 years.



(New York, NY) Empire State Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, demonstrated an ongoing commitment to energy management and ENERGY STAR, leveraging its partnership to promote best practices and undertaking several new initiatives as it executes its decarbonization strategy. Sustained Excellence winner for 1 year.



(Englewood Cliffs, NY) LG Electronics, Inc., a home appliance, consumer electronics, and mobile communications manufacturer, offered 437 ENERGY STAR certified models, up from 388 in 2022, across multiple product categories, with their sales representing 84% of total 2023 revenues. Excellence winner for 9 years.



(New York, NY) Link Logistics Real Estate, an owner-operated firm of supply chain real estate, used an innovative campaign to acquire tenant data to more than double the number of its properties benchmarking in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager and certifying 51 properties as ENERGY STAR. Sustained Excellence winner for 1 year.



(Mount Laurel, NJ) MaGrann Associates, a home energy rating company, certified nearly 1,700 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2023, for a total of more than 57,000 homes since 1997. Sustained Excellence winner for 5 years.



(Rahway, NJ) Merck & Co., Inc., a global pharmaceutical company, employed ENERGY STAR strategies and resources to support the company’s 2023 commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative and its achievement of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reductions. Sustained Excellence winner for 17 years.



(New York, NY) MetLife, Inc., a global financial services company, demonstrated ongoing dedication to corporate sustainability, leveraging the ENERGY STAR program to achieve its energy efficiency and decarbonization goals and engaging internal and external stakeholders on energy management best practices. Sustained Excellence winner for 4 years.



(Trenton, NJ) New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, a regulatory agency overseeing the state’s Clean Energy Program, incentivized more than 3,900 ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments, for a total of more than 92,000 residential units since joining the program in 2001. Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years.



(New York, NY) Nuveen Real Estate, a real estate investment management firm, demonstrated outstanding energy management across its portfolio, expanded on its decarbonization planning, and maintained its dedication to ENERGY STAR. Sustained Excellence winner for 15 years.



(Pearl River, NY) Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a gas and electric utility in New York, made it easier to purchase ENERGY STAR certified heat pump water heaters by adding discounts at point of sale to their incentive program, saving an estimated 700 MMBtu and more than doubling the savings achieved in 2022.



(Newark, NJ) Panasonic Eco Systems North America, a provider of sustainable technology solutions, including ventilation and indoor air quality solutions, put ENERGY STAR certification front and center in its education on healthy homes and indoor air quality, while leading the industry with 99% of its 2023 sales consisting of ENERGY STAR certified models. Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years.



(New York, NY) Paramount Group, Inc., a real estate investment trust, demonstrated a commitment to energy management and ENERGY STAR, leveraging ENERGY STAR tools, resources, and recognition opportunities to promote best practices to internal and external audiences. Sustained Excellence winner for 1 year.



(Newark, NJ) PSE&G, a gas and electric utility in New Jersey, enhanced program offerings for its instant discount ENERGY STAR heating and cooling program, resulting in the sale of 7,900 certified products and energy savings of more than 1,900 MWh and 580,000 therms. Sustained Excellence winner for 4 years.



(Springfield, NJ) ReVireo, a home energy rating company, certified nearly 400 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2023, for a total of more than 8,000 homes since 2011.

(Uniondale, NY) RXR, a real estate owner, investor, and operator, integrated ENERGY STAR into several aspects of its energy management program and promoted ENERGY STAR recognition and energy performance metrics to its tenants and internal stakeholders..



(Ridgefield Park, NJ) Samsung Electronics, a manufacturer of home appliance, consumer electronics, and mobile communications, increased its ENERGY STAR certified product offerings by 15% to 549 products and those product efficiency improvements have helped consumers avoid more than 350 million metric tons of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to taking more than 77 million cars off the road for a year. Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years.



(New York, NY) SL Green Realty Corp., a fully integrated real estate investment trust, promoted ENERGY STAR tools and best practices to internal and external stakeholders, and advanced its decarbonization initiatives. Sustained Excellence winner for 12 years.



(New York, NY) Tishman Speyer, a real estate owner, developer, and operator, maintained its robust energy management plan across its portfolio, advanced its decarbonization planning, and implemented internal education programs that leverage ENERGY STAR tools and resources. Sustained Excellence winner for 8 years.



(Basking Ridge, NJ) Verizon, a telecommunications company, increased the average ENERGY STAR score and reduced its source energy use intensity by 2.9% across 1,378 properties since 2022. Sustained Excellence winner for 10 years.



(New York, NY) Vornado Realty Trust, a fully integrated real estate investment trust, maintained its robust energy management program, advanced its decarbonization strategy, and consistently promoted ENERGY STAR and energy efficiency programs throughout its organization and to its tenants. Sustained Excellence winner for 9 years.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts

