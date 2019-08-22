News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA honors Honolulu’s Army Reserve 9th Mission Support Command as Federal Green Challenge winner

Agencies save taxpayers’ money and promote efficiency

HONOLULU – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes federal facilities for conserving resources and saving taxpayers’ money as part of the Federal Green Challenge. The challenge is a national effort under the EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management Program, which encourages federal agencies to lead by example in reducing the federal government's environmental impact.

In Honolulu, EPA is recognizing the Army Reserve 9th Mission Support Command with a Federal Green Challenge award for significant efforts in improving the efficiency of its facilities in fiscal year 2018 (FY18).

“EPA is recognizing facilities across the federal government for their leadership in improving waste management, conserving water, and other important efforts to improve environmental outcomes,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Their accomplishments not only reduce the federal government’s impact on the environment but also save taxpayers millions of dollars.”

“We salute our federal partners in the Pacific region who have developed comprehensive and innovative programs this year,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker.

The Army Reserve 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) in Fort Shafter, Oahu, has strived to make sustainability a priority for its facilities across the Pacific region. Since it joined the Federal Green Challenge in 2017, its focus has been on recycling, which has enabled efficient sustainable materials management over the last two years.

From fiscal year 2017 to 2018, the Command increased its recycling rate by almost 180%. It owes its success to three initiatives:

Working closely with the Department of Public Works Contracting Officer’s Representative to better refine its waste hauling contract to include more recyclable items. Increasing its outreach to personnel at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Maui, which increased participation in the recycling program. Initiating a yearly recycling event for hard-to-recycle items, such as pallets and tires.

In other areas of sustainability, the Command reduced its on-site irrigation, resulting in a 30% decrease in potable water consumption. The 9th MSC continues to serve as a green example for Army Reserve units throughout the nation.

In FY18, Federal Green Challenge participants across the nation reduced their environmental impact throughout the waste stream process, including:

Sending more than 235 tons of end-of-life electronics to third-party certified recyclers.

Reducing transportation costs by more than $23 million.

Using approximately 536 million fewer gallons of potable water.

Decreasing paper purchasing by nearly 2,800 pounds.

Diverting an estimated 675,000 tons of waste from landfills.

For more information on the Federal Green Challenge and this year’s winners, please visit www.epa.gov/fgc.

