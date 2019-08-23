News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA honors two Federal Green Challenge winners in the Tri-Valley area

Agencies save taxpayers’ money and promote efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes federal facilities for conserving resources and saving taxpayers’ money as part of the Federal Green Challenge. The challenge is a national effort under the EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management Program, which encourages federal agencies to lead by example in reducing the federal government's environmental impact.

In Northern California, EPA is recognizing two top performers with Federal Green Challenge awards for their significant efforts in improving the efficiency of their facilities in fiscal year 2018 (FY18) – the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Drug Enforcement Administration Western Laboratory in Pleasanton.

“EPA is recognizing facilities across the federal government for their leadership in improving waste management, conserving water, and other important efforts to improve environmental outcomes,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Their accomplishments not only reduce the federal government’s impact on the environment but also save taxpayers millions of dollars.”

“We salute our federal partners in the Pacific Southwest who have developed comprehensive and innovative programs this year,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker.

Department of Energy, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (Livermore, Calif.)

Transportation Award - National Winner

Through collaboration with the Department of Energy, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory launched a government-owned electric vehicle (EV) program, helping the Lab and its employees to be proactive in reducing emissions and meeting sustainability goals.

Work included increasing the size of the Lab’s electric vehicle fleet and replacing gas-powered vehicles. In preparation for the new fleet, the Laboratory needed a sustainable EV charging infrastructure.

The Lab completed installation of a Level II charging station in October 2017. The new station can charge EVs in half the time as a standard Level I charging station. Since then, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions through September 2018 are estimated at 10.5 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e).

“LLNL is proud of the recent accomplishments we have made in implementing an electric vehicle program that benefits our government fleet as well as furthering our sustainability goals, and we are honored to be recognized by the federal government,” said LLNL Associate Director Anita Gursahani.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Western Laboratory (Pleasanton, Calif.)

Leadership Award – Regional Winner

The Western Laboratory is a recognized environmental leader in the DEA. Its Federal Green Challenge and Environmental Management System (EMS) leadership engages, motivates, and challenges employees to conserve resources and identify opportunities to get involved and play a significant role in environmental protection. Their motto is "Leading by Example, the DEA Western Laboratory Way."

The EMS team and staff recycled more than 1,450 pounds of mixed building recyclables in 2018, exceeding the previous year's recycling efforts by 14%.

Other examples of their comprehensive environmental leadership include:

Providing reusable name badges for visitors and operating a storage room for supply reuse.

Ensuring batteries and printer toner cartridges are sent to R2-certified recyclers.

Using public transportation and shuttles whenever possible.

Purchasing 100% postconsumer recycled paper and EPEAT-registered electronic equipment.

“The Western Laboratory is honored to receive EPA’s Region 9 Federal Green Challenge Leadership Award. Our EMS team and dedicated staff are continuously striving to reduce our environmental footprint to lessen our impact on our surroundings. We are proud to represent DEA and the Office of Forensic Sciences in our efforts in being a responsible environmental steward,” said DEA Western Laboratory Director Bryan Henderson.

In FY18, Federal Green Challenge participants across the nation reduced their environmental impact throughout the waste stream process, including:

Sending more than 235 tons of end-of-life electronics to third-party certified recyclers.

Reducing transportation costs by more than $23 million.

Using approximately 536 million fewer gallons of potable water.

Decreasing paper purchasing by nearly 2,800 pounds.

Diverting an estimated 675,000 tons of waste from landfills.

For more information on the Federal Green Challenge and this year’s winners, please visit www.epa.gov/fgc.

