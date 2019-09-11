News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA orders Guam Shipyard to control stormwater pollution

Contact Information: Alejandro Diaz (diaz.alejandro@epa.gov) 415-972-3242

PITI, Guam – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered Guam Shipyard to obtain a stormwater discharge permit and to achieve compliance with the Clean Water Act for discharges of pollutants into Apra Harbor, Guam.

“Ship repair facilities must have stormwater pollution controls to protect coastal ecosystems,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “This order will prevent pollution from reaching Apra Harbor.”

Guam Shipyard operates a ship repair facility on Cabras Island in Piti, Guam. It has operated industrial activities, including boat repair, sandblasting, high pressure washing, painting and material storage since at least January 2016.

EPA inspected the facility on September 2018 and found multiple violations of the Clean Water Act. EPA concluded the facility has been discharging pollutants in stormwater and process wastewater associated with industrial activity without Clean Water Act permit authorization.

Inspectors also observed the facility failed to control blasting grit, paint particles and debris, which discharged directly into Apra Harbor; failed to have adequate secondary containment for oils; did not have spill response equipment available; and had a large accumulation of waste materials throughout the site.

EPA is requiring the facility to:

Obtain permit authorization.

Develop a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan to control pollutants.

Install adequate controls to contain sandblast and abrasive blast materials.

Capture non-stormwater discharges to prevent their entry into Apra Harbor.

Ensure spill response equipment available on site.

The Order can be found here.

For more information on industrial stormwater requirements, visit: https://www.epa.gov/npdes/industrial-stormwater-guidance

